Mini-UAV Accidentally Flies Into PoJK, Indian Army Wants It Back!

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: A mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army inadvertently drifted into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The UAV, which was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, developed some snag and lost control with the operator, thereby drifting into other side of the LoC, they said.

It is believed to have fallen into the Nikial belt on the other side of the LoC and recovered by troops there.

The Army has sought the return of the UAV with their Pakistani counter parts, the officials said.