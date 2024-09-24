Yuva Rajput Sabha celebrates Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birth Anniversary

Jammu: In a grand celebration of the birth anniversary of the revered Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) organized a massive maha rally today. The rally began from Keran Bantalab and culminated at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji near Bikram Chowk Bridge, where tributes were paid to the last Dogra ruler of Jammu & Kashmir.

M.K Ajatshatru Singh, former minister and Grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh and Ranvijay Singh Great-Grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh also joined the Maha Rally.

Leading the rally, Vikram Singh Chib, President of YRS, emphasized the significance of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's contributions to the region. “The birth anniversary of Maharaja Sahab is a moment of immense pride for all the citizens of J&K. His contributions to the people and the state are unforgettable. We must remember his legacy and honor him for making us proudly Indian,” he said.

The members of YRS received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people along the rally route. The outpouring of support reflected the deep respect and admiration that the Dogra community holds for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, a symbol of unity and progress for the state.

Team YRS extended their heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters who joined them in marking this important occasion. “We thank everyone for their unwavering support. YRS is committed to continuing its efforts for the welfare of Jammu & Kashmir and the Dogra community,” added Chib.

The event concluded with a pledge from the YRS to carry forward the legacy of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji and work tirelessly for the betterment of society.