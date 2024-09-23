Combat Cybercrime Effectively

With latest incident of hacking of Supreme Court's official YouTube account sending ripples across the country and even abroad, it has become necessary to combat the cybercrime effectively and as soon as possible because there are many entities associated with the country on the internet which are extremely vital and sensitive as far as country's safety and security is concerned.

It is pertinent to mention that before the aforesaid hacking case of SC's youtube channel, the website of the Apex court was also hacked way back in 2018 April when it remained non-functional for several hours. Such incidents have become common across the country with J&K PDD department also facing the hacking of their website leading to the system going haywire some years back.

Taking into account such cases, it is imperative that the governments at the centre and states take adequate precautions to stop such things from happening in the future. The famous case of AIIMS server hacking in 2023 is also something which people of the country will not forget.

In this context, the helmsmen are also on toes but going by the aforesaid cases, one can say that till date the cybercriminals have the upper hand as they do such wrongful acts at their will as if the counter systems deployed by the concerned quarters are totally useless.

It is good that looking into the threat, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has urged IPS officer trainees to lead the endeavour to address this challenge with technical expertise while addressing the Dikshant Parade of the 76th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Hyderabad outskirts.

This is very important that the government should rope in all the experts in the field to make a robust system against cybercrimes because if it will aloe lethargy in the matter, many significant issues involving online transfers could be jeopardized by misusing technology by the adversaries of the country.

Reports have confirmed that the internet security breach in the case of AIIMS' server was done by hackers from China. This is enough to understand that fortifying networks of the government departments is of vital importance as things could not be left unattended for the enemies to take undue benefits and inflict losses to the country.

Looking into the recent cases, one can say that a lot more has to be done to make things safe as the present safety edifice is unsatisfactory and not good enough.