back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirYouth to power prosperous J&K future: LG Sinha
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Youth to power prosperous J&K future: LG Sinha

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, June 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the youth power is building a prosperous future of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said this during the inauguration of the two-day annual Youth Festival of National Institute of Fashion (NIFT) “SPECTRUM-24” at NIFT campus Ompora Budgam.

“Our youth power is building a prosperous future of J&K. Youth are our biggest strength and they are committed to take the UT to greater heights”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the NIFT Srinagar for providing opportunities to the students of educational institutions of Kashmir Valley to explore their hidden talents in performing arts, sports, fashion shows and literary programs.

He said the two-day festival is also an opportunity for Youth to exchange innovative and creative ideas for promoting our rich cultural and artistic heritage.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the contribution of NIFT Srinagar in the area of design development and positioning of handlooms and handicrafts and providing new career avenues to the aspiring youth of J&K in Fashion, Design and Management.

“Our handloom and handicraft sector has undergone a major revolution in the last 4-5 years. Students of NIFT can play a decisive role in design development and positioning of handloom and handicraft products”, he observed.

He advised the students to get themselves acquainted with the precious handicraft tradition of , so that they can assist the Handicrafts Department in brand positioning and to incubate new ideas in different product categories.

The Lt Governor also talked about the policy reforms introduced by the administration to transform the handicraft and handloom sector.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of academic institutions in establishing India as a Knowledge .

He said this year's NIFT Youth Festival has been organised under the theme of “Rangreza” in which more than 600 students will be participating in 24 events like Best out of Waste, Mural , Frame within the frame, Battle of Bands, Mental Marathon, Open Mic etc.

Previous article
Model Code of Conduct lifted, says Election Commission
Next article
JKBOSE Class 12 Results out, girls outshine boys with 77 pc pass rate
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in Biochemistry

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has become...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to get votes in ‘bulk’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: While the opposition was dreaming of consolidating...

Sheikh Rashid’s victory fuels war of words between Omar & Wahid Parra

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir...

Security forces to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

USA Stun Two-Time Champions Pakistan in Super Over Thriller to Grab...

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to...