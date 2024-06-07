Youth to power prosperous J&K future: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the youth power is building a prosperous future of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor said this during the inauguration of the two-day annual Youth Festival of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) “SPECTRUM-24” at NIFT campus Ompora Budgam.

“Our youth power is building a prosperous future of J&K. Youth are our biggest strength and they are committed to take the UT to greater heights”, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the NIFT Srinagar for providing opportunities to the students of educational institutions of Kashmir Valley to explore their hidden talents in performing arts, sports, fashion shows and literary programs.

He said the two-day festival is also an opportunity for Youth to exchange innovative and creative ideas for promoting our rich cultural and artistic heritage.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor commended the contribution of NIFT Srinagar in the area of design development and positioning of handlooms and handicrafts and providing new career avenues to the aspiring youth of J&K in Fashion, Design and Management.

“Our handloom and handicraft sector has undergone a major revolution in the last 4-5 years. Students of NIFT can play a decisive role in design development and positioning of handloom and handicraft products”, he observed.

He advised the students to get themselves acquainted with the precious handicraft tradition of Jammu Kashmir, so that they can assist the Handicrafts Department in brand positioning and to incubate new ideas in different product categories.

The Lt Governor also talked about the policy reforms introduced by the administration to transform the handicraft and handloom sector.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of academic institutions in establishing India as a Knowledge economy.

He said this year's NIFT Youth Festival has been organised under the theme of “Rangreza” in which more than 600 students will be participating in 24 events like Best out of Waste, Mural Art, Frame within the frame, Battle of Bands, Mental Marathon, Open Mic etc.