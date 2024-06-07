back to top
JKBOSE Class 12 Results out, girls outshine boys with 77 pc pass rate

Tawi, June 6: Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 board exam of  Jammu and State Board of School (JKBOSE), the results of which were declared on Thursday, officials said.

A total of 74 per cent of the 93,340 enrolled students cleared the examination, the officials said.

Girls achieved a pass percentage of 77 per cent, compared to the pass rate of 72 per cent for boys.

A total of 25,435 students secured distinction, while 33,437 got the first division.

The top three positions across all streams – Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science – were secured by female students, the officials stated.

Anushah Gul, a student at Green Valley Educational Institute, clinched the top spot overall. Hailing from the Zakura area on the outskirts of the city, Gul pursued Commerce and attained a score of 498 marks in the 12th board exam.

Gul expressed contentment with her result.

“Obviously, I am very happy. I had worked very hard and the results have shown that,” she said.

Gul attributed her success to her parents, teachers, and her own diligence.

Sharing her success mantra, Gul said there was no alternative to hard work and dedication.

“You have to work hard and it will never disappoint. You have to give your 100 per cent and will get 200 per cent back. You have to be devoted and dedicated,” she added.

Youth to power prosperous J&K future: LG Sinha
90 pc Lok Sabha candidates in J&K forfeit security seposits
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

