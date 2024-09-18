back to top
Search
    IndiaYour vote for INDIA bloc will ensure return of your rights: Rahul...
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    Your vote for INDIA bloc will ensure return of your rights: Rahul Gandhi to people of J-K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people in   and to vote for the bloc, saying every such vote will ensure the return of their rights and bring employment.
    Voting was underway on Wednesday for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. Twenty-four constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union territory are voting in the first phase.

     

    “My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today the first phase of voting is being held. For the first time in the history of the country, a state's statehood has been taken away and it has been made a union territory – this is a violation of all your constitutional rights, an insult to Jammu and Kashmir,” Gandhi said in a post in X.
    “Your every vote for INDIA will ensure return of your rights, will bring employment, will make women strong, will bring you out of the ‘era of injustice'…will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again,” he said.
    “Today, come out of your homes in the largest of numbers possible and exercise your democratic right – vote for INDIA,” Gandhi added.
    This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.
    The Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and — on August 5, 2019.
    In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range are voting to choose their representatives.
    More than 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments — eight in three districts of the Jammu region and 16 in four districts of the Kashmir valley.
    The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the votes will be counted on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    LG Sinha urges people of J-K to vote in record numbers
    Next article
    J-K polls BJP candidate Shagun Parihar casts vote says party will achieve resounding victory
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    One Nation, One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 18: The Modi-Cabinet on Wednesday cleared...

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: 41.17 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1pm, says EC

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 18: With polling for 1st Phase of...

    J&K Polling ‘Peaceful, Incident-Free’ so Far, says Chief Electoral Officer

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 18: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer...

    J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit president for entering poll fray as Independent

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Sept 18: The Congress in  Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One Nation, One Election Cleared By Union Cabinet

    J&K Assembly elections 2024: 41.17 per cent voter turnout recorded till...

    J&K Polling ‘Peaceful, Incident-Free’ so Far, says Chief Electoral Officer