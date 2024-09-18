back to top
    Jammu KashmirLG Sinha urges people of J-K to vote in record numbers
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    LG Sinha urges people of J-K to vote in record numbers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sept 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday appealed to the people of   and to vote in record numbers.

     

    “J&K Assembly elections commence today. I call upon all the voters whose assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers & exercise their democratic rights. I especially urge youth, women and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” Sinha said in a post on X.
    The voting for the first phase of elections is underway in 24 assembly segments of Jammu and Kashmir.
    The assembly polls are being held after a gap of 10 years and these are the first assembly elections after Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories.

