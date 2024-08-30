back to top
    You can fly ‘Vistara’ only till November 11 as merger with Air India closes in on runway

    Aviation lovers in have a few more months to experience Vistara flights before the full integration of the airline with Air India. In a notice to customers, Vistara has announced that passengers can book tickets on its flights only until September 3rd for travel up to November 11th, after which the Vistara brand will be retired as the merger with Air India closes.

    As per the details provided, bookings for all Vistara operated routes will start getting redirected to Air India's website from September 3rd onwards as the integration process gathers pace. The airline has assured travelers that they will continue flights and accept reservations as usual up until November 11th.

    Post this date, all Vistara aircraft will be merged into Air India's fleet and operations. Flights operating with the Vistara designator code after November 12th, while retaining mostly the same aircraft and crew initially, will now be valid solely as Air India flights with changed codes.

    Customers have been informed that both airlines will work closely to enable a smooth transition during these months. Routine updates on important aspects like check-in process, lounge access or add-on services will be provided through official social media and email communications as required. Represetatives of both carriers will strive to maintain convenience for travelers through this merger period.

    The merger deal received requisite regulatory approvals earlier in 2022-2023, paving the way for Vistara's assimilation by late 2024. Aviation enthusiasts thus still have a couple more months to experience the Vistara brand of hospitality and services in skies, before it gets retired culminating a successful 10 year journey.

