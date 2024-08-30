back to top
Search
    JammuSenior J&K BJP leader resigns over ticket distribution, threatens to contest as...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Senior J&K BJP leader resigns over ticket distribution, threatens to contest as Independent

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 30: In yet another rebellion within the BJP in  Jammu and over ticket distribution for the assembly elections, senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma Friday announced his resignation from the party and threatened to contest as an Independent.

    The BJP is facing resentment over its ticket distribution in the Union territory, with party leaders and workers protesting in several districts of the Jammu region. This has prompted the party to launch a damage control exercise, deploying several top leaders, including Union ministers, to defuse the situation.
    “There is immense resentment and anger among leaders and workers of the party over the unfair distribution of mandates. They are holding protests to express their discontent. Saddened by this, I, one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP, along with others, have resigned from the party,” Sharma, the convenor of the ‘Tawi Andolan', told reporters here.

    Advocate Sharma, who joined the BJP in the early 1970s, criticised the party leadership in J&K for improperly presenting the proposal for mandates to the party high command.
    “We hope the party leadership accepts my resignation. However, if they reconsider their decision on the mandate change in the Jammu East assembly segment, it is okay. Otherwise, I will accept the calls from workers who want me to contest independently from the Jammu East seat,” he added.
    “The people of the Jammu East segment fully support us, having worked closely with us during the Tawi Andolan movement,” he added. “It is now time for the senior BJP leaders camping here to make a decision on this matter.”

    Sharma, who joined the Jan Sangh decades ago and faced multiple prison terms as a BJP activist, lamented at being ignored despite his senior position in the party unit.

    Scores of BJP leaders from the Jammu North, Jammu East, Paddar, Reasi and Akhnoor segments have protested against the party at its headquarters and in the respective constituencies over the ticket distribution.
    Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers GK Reddy and Jitendra Singh and general secretary Tarun Chugh, currently camping in Jammu are working to defuse the situation faced by the party in these elections.
    Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
    The polls — the first in 10 years — will be held in three phases with the first phase of polling on September 18, followed by September 25 and October 1.
    The counting of votes will be done on October 4. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    You can fly ‘Vistara’ only till November 11 as merger with Air India closes in on runway
    Next article
    Acid Reflux Disease: Heartburn in Modern Lifestyle
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SKIMS Srinagar Commissions State-Of-The-Art Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 30: Kashmir’s biggest tertiary care hospital, Sher-e-Kashmir...

    PDP releases list of eight constituency in-charges in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 30: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday released...

    India’s ‘uninterrupted dialogue’ with Pakistan is over, says Jaishankar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 30: External Affiar Minister S Jaishankar...

    National Institute of Epidemiology Recruitment 2024, Apply Now for Consultant Posts

    Northlines Northlines -
    The National Institute of Epidemiology has released the official...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SKIMS Srinagar Commissions State-Of-The-Art Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

    PDP releases list of eight constituency in-charges in Jammu

    India’s ‘uninterrupted dialogue’ with Pakistan is over, says Jaishankar