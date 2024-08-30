Jaipur shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in finals of 10m air rifle event at Paris Paralympics

The much awaited finals of 10m air rifle event in women's category of ongoing Paris Paralympics is scheduled for today where two young shooters from Jaipur – Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will represent India. In the qualification round held earlier today, both shooters finished in top five to secure a place in the medal round.

Avani, who won gold and bronze for India in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, showcased amazing consistency as she held on to the second position with a score of 621.5. Mona Agarwal, who is making her debut at the Paralympics, shot excellently to grab the fifth spot with 620.6 points.

The final event is slated for 3:15 PM IST where these talented daughters of Jaipur will look to bring glory to the nation once again. 20-year old Avani has already created history by becoming the first Indian women para athlete to win two medals in same Paralympics. Besides her double medal haul in Tokyo, she also clinched gold at the Para Shooting World Cup earlier this year.

On the other hand, 37-year old Mona started practicing shooting only last year in December. After winning her first international medal – a gold – at the World Cup in March this year, she booked her ticket to Paris Paralympics. Both the shooters are dedicated athletes who have overcome various obstacles in their journey.

As India pins hopes on these two Jaipur stars, best wishes pour in from all around the nation. The final promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. With their talent and fighting spirit, Avani and Mona are expected to rise to the challenge and achieve great things for the country.