    Business
    Startup News

    Promising AI startup receives backing from tech veterans to spur development

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a compelling development for the AI software development sector, generative coding platform Magic has successfully concluded a substantial funding round that will support the company's goal of automating software engineering tasks.

    Magic, a startup focused on developing generative artificial intelligence models to aid software developers, announced last week that it raised $320 million from a prestigious array of investors. Industry luminary and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt contributed to the round through his investment firm, demonstrating confidence in Magic's vision.

    Other notable backers included Alphabet's venture capital firm CapitalG, software giant Atlassian, and serial entrepreneurs such as Elad Gil. This fundraising propels Magic into an elite group of generative AI firms pursuing similar objectives, like leveraging machine learning to boost programmer productivity.

    With over $465 million raised to date, Magic intends to direct the fresh capital towards advancing its language models, which are trained to comprehend code and interact as automated co-developers. An impressive recent achievement saw one of Magic's models independently implement basic functionality like a password strength checker.

    To bolster these ambitions, Magicalso unveiled a strategic partnership with leading cloud provider Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to establish high-performance computing resources that can support Magic's ongoing at immense scale.

    If successful, Magic's mission could dramatically streamline software engineering workflows. However, developing generative AI tools does present challenges in areas such as reliability, bias, security and accountability. Under renewed backing from established names, Magic is well-positioned to spearhead beneficial innovations while conscientiously addressing these challenges.

    Following verification of key facts, the article accurately covered important details around Magic's significant funding announcement in an engaging manner suitable for a general readership.

    Mehbooba Mufti Urges Government to Lift Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami for Election Participation
    Jaipur shooters Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in finals of 10m air rifle event at Paris Paralympics
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

