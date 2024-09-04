Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him to fight polls on ‘bulldozer’ symbol

Lucknow, Sep 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday defended his government's “bulldozer action” as brave even as Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav challenged him to run for elections on a “bulldozer” symbol if he was so confident about his approach.

The Supreme Court on Monday had said it will lay down guidelines on the “issue” that would be enforceable across the country.

“How can anybody's house be demolished just because he is an accused. Even if he is a convict, it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by the law,” the apex court had also observed.

It was this observation that sparked off a rather acrimonious verbal exchange between Adityanath and his predecessor Yadav.

“I can see at this time some man-eating wolves are creating havoc in different districts. More or less the same situation prevailed in the state before 2017,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath made the remark – a rather stinging riposte to his predecessor's ‘bulldozer' barb directed at the government – during an event in Lucknow on Wednesday.

“As soon as the Samajwadi government is formed in 2027, the bulldozers of the entire state will head towards Gorakhpur,” Yadav had earlier said from his party's X account.

Adityanath responded sharply to it, stating that only those with a “bulldozer-like capability” can operate it.

“Handling a bulldozer requires both ‘dil and dimaag' (heart and mind). Only someone who has a bulldozer-like capability and determination can operate it. Those who yield to rioters cannot operate a bulldozer as their hands wouldn't measure up,” Adityanath said during an event in Lucknow.

“Now ‘Tipu' is also trying to become a ‘Sultan',” he said. ‘Tipu' is the nickname of the former chief minister.

Adityanath also said Yadav's ambition of returning to power in Uttar Pradesh is nothing more than a daydream and accused the former chief minister and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of indulging in extortion during the SP's rule.

At another programme in Prayagraj later in the day, he again targeted the SP.

“Courage is needed to run the bulldozer. Will those who rub their noses before the rioters and mafias be able to run those bulldozers,” Adityanath said.

The SP chief, however, cited Supreme Court's September 2 observation to dub the “bulldozer” action of the Adityanath government as “unconstitutional”.

“The Supreme Court only yesterday said that now the bulldozer cannot run, so will the government apologize for the bulldozer that was running till now?” Yadav asked.

He also dared Adityanath to form a new party and contest the next polls with ‘bulldozer' as the election symbol if he were so confident of his action.

“If you and your bulldozer are so successful, then form a separate party and contest elections with the ‘bulldozer' election symbol. Your illusions and pride will be shattered. Anyway, in your current situation, even if you are in BJP, you are as good as ‘no', you will have to form a separate party, if not today then tomorrow,” Yadav posted on X in Hindi.