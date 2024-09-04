back to top
    Delhi LG, AAP threaten each other with legal action as row over hiring social media agency intensifies

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Irked by AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's criticism for hiring a social media agency, the Delhi LG Secretariat on Wednesday said it would take “legal recourse” over his “abusive, defamatory and patently false” language in the matter.

    It said the statement of the minister of a government that has spent Rs 1900 crore of public money in advertising during 2019-2023 “is laughably atrocious”.

    The AAP hit back at Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying it will move the apex court challenging the immunity from prosecution granted to the LG “if he continues to misuse his constitutional office for planting false and defamatory stories about the elected ministers of Delhi government”.

    In a statement, the party alleged that the LG and his secretariat have started comparing themselves with the elected government or chief minister of Delhi whose for publicity and social media is approved by the legislative assembly.

    The Secretariat, in a press statement, explained the reasons behind hiring the social media agency, saying the step was needed to take public feedback and counter fake news on important issues, and added it has taken “grave objection and exception” to the statement issued by Bharadwaj.

    “To say the least, his choice of words are abusive, defamatory, misleading and patently false and the Secretariat will take legal recourse in the matter,” it said.

    Bharadwaj in a press conference on Tuesday targeted Lt Governor Saxena, alleging that he was planning to “waste” taxpayers' money to boost his image through social media and called it a “conspiracy” to influence voters before assembly elections in the capital.

    “LG sir has such a desire to become famous. Instead, he wants to become famous by paying from Delhi taxpayers' money. It is a matter of shame,” Bhardwaj had charged.

    Reacting to it, the LG secretariat said, “Such statements coming from the minister of a government that has spent Rs 1900 crores of public money in advertising during 2019-2023, which included two years of severe financial distress due to the pandemic, is laughably atrocious.”

    This government has spent an average of Rs 36 crore per month and Rs 1.2 crores per day on advertising for the “personal glorification of its leader and its political party (AAP) even as Delhi has become a living hell” in terms of pollution, and civic infrastructure for its people, it alleged in the statement.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Yogi says it takes courage to use bulldozers, Akhilesh dares him to fight polls on ‘bulldozer’ symbol
    119 roads including 2 national highways closed in Himachal Pradesh, rains continue
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

