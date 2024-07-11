back to top
    Himachal
    Latest News

    Yellow alert issued for next 3 days : Himachal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Pradesh Department has warned of moderate to heavy rains across parts of the state over the coming days. In its latest forecast, the department has placed several districts under a “thundershower alert” from July 11-13.

    According to officials, intermittent showers along with thunderstorms and lightning are expected to occur at isolated places of the mountainous region during this period. The major spells of rain could cause disruptions like waterlogging on roads and low-lying areas. There is also a risk of landslides and sinkholes in vulnerable hilly terrains, if heavy rainfall pounds certain locations.

    Local authorities have been advised to prepare for potential impacts of strong downpours. People have been advised against remaining in areas vulnerable to flooding and under unstable structures during inclement weather conditions. Some damages to harvests and informal settlements are also anticipated where heavy showers occur.

    As of now, over a dozen highways have been blocked by rainwater in various districts. In addition, power and water supply in many remote villages stands disrupted after transformers and pipelines got inundated. District administrations are on alert and are monitoring the situation closely.

    The precipitation activity is expected to decrease from July 14 onwards, according to the weather office. However, there will be cloudy skies with some scattered light rains over the following days. The intermittent wet weather is normal for this time of the year in this hilly region. Monsoon is active across the state currently after making its onset around a fortnight ago.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

