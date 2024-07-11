back to top
    Himachal bypolls see varied voter turnout with Nalagarh logging highest 79%

    The recent by-elections held across three constituencies in Pradesh saw an varied response from voters, with Nalagarh recording the highest polling percentage and Dehra witnessing relatively lower numbers. As per data released by the Election Commission, the picturesque hill town of Nalagarh in Solan district saw a robust voter turnout of 79.04%, indicating high enthusiasm amongst locals. In stark contrast, the public mood seemed more muted in Dehra, where the contest is seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife Kamlesh Thakur, the Congress candidate.

    Dehra logged the least voter participation at 65.42%, marginally higher than the last Assembly elections but reflective of a slightly indifferent public temper. For CM Sukhu, a victory for his spouse would be a huge morale booster in this constituency located in Kangra district. However, any underwhelming performance could potentially be viewed as a setback. The third constituency of Hamirpur witnessed a turnout of 67.70%, which though lower than the 2022 polls still highlighted reasonable civic involvement.

    Overall, while Nalagarh evidently saw voters turning up in large numbers driven by local issues and candidate attractiveness, Dehra's tepid response suggested some public disengagement. The election verdict from all three seats will be closely watched as it may provide hints about prevailing undercurrents. But more than the final results, the diverse voter sentiments highlighted the diversity of across the state's varied socio-political landscapes.

