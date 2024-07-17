Wrong Notion

There is no doubt in the fact that soaring temperatures both in Kashmir and Jammu provinces are unprecedented this season but seeking extension of summer vacations by some sections of the parents of students is not at all justified because the same will hamper the schedule of the studies thus making it difficult for the teachers to do justice with the students as prolonged holidays will affect the courses badly.

Reportedly, with the rise in temperature, the demand for an extension in summer vacation is growing stronger as parents across various districts are demanding that school authorities give a few days' extension to the vacation until the weather gets better and young students have some respite.

Although the point raised by the parents of the students has the sum and substance but extension of holidays will have a bad impact on the studies of the students and therefore it is necessary to go with the schedule without any alteration for the sake of imparting quality education because it is a must in today's world where there is a cut throat competition among the young lot for seeking admissions in professional colleges and at the later stage for jobs as well.

It is pertinent to mention that schools have been reopening from tomorrow in Jammu region and there is no notification issued with regard to extension of vacations, which is the right decision taken by the government as one cannot take things lightly in today's world where career and education have become the most vital aspects of life of the people.

It is however important for the authorities to take maximum precautions to keep the young lot safe during the school times by not allowing them to get exposed to sunlight, ensuring clean and cold potable water and by keeping the classrooms ventilated all the time. These precautions could prove to be a great help in ensuring safe schooling during such unprecedented times when the climate is not behaving and giving a tough time to one and all by its extraordinary moves and conditions.