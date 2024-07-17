back to top
    Over 70,000 child marriages prevented across 265 districts in 17 states and UTs: NGO’s report

    New Delhi, Jul 17: More than 70,000 child marriages have been prevented across 265 districts in 17 states and Union Territories by civil society, a report by an NGO said.

    According to the report by the Child Protection (ICP) team which was released by child rights body the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 59,364 child marriages were prevented with the help of panchayats in 2023-24.

    The report said the Rajasthan High Court, in one of its judgments, held panchayats accountable for child marriage, which resulted in a significant decline in child marriage cases reported on Akshaya Tritiya.

    “Across India, 161 civil society organisations in 265 districts throughout 17 states and Union Territories successfully prevented 14,137 child marriages in 2023-2024 by using legal interventions and prevented 59,364 child marriages with the help of panchayats,” the report said.

    A total of 73,501 child marriages have been prevented by the civil society organisations.

    The total number of child marriage cases registered during the last five years (3,863) is less than the number of girl child marriages taking place in a single day (4,442).

    On average, only one case of child marriage per district was registered for prosecution in 2022.

    The National Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that out of 63,513 children who were kidnapped or abducted and recovered in 2022, 15,748 (25 per cent) were kidnapped or abducted for the purpose of either ‘marriage' or ‘intercourse'. Of this, 15,142 children recovered in 2022 were kidnapped solely for the purpose of marriage.

    In 2022, 13,981 cases were reported for the offence of kidnapping of minor girls to compel them for marriage, compared to 11,236 in 2020. This highlights a 24 per cent increase in the number of minor girls being kidnapped or abducted for the purpose of marriage during 2020-22.

    In 2022, out of the total 3,563 child marriage cases listed for trial in courts under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, merely 181 cases were successfully concluded in terms of trial completion.

    This “slow” disposal rate has resulted in a persistently high pendency rate, which stands at 92 per cent. Despite the fact that there are only 3,365 cases pending, with the current rate of disposal, the country may take 19 years to clear the backlogs as of 2022, it said.

    The conviction rate in cases filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act is an area of concern, given its “disheartening” statistics. In 2022, merely 11 per cent of these cases resulted in convictions, contrasting sharply with the overall conviction rate of 34 per cent for all crimes committed against children in that year, the report said.

    The ICP research team collected primary data from a sample of 1,132 random villages across 20 districts of Assam, encompassing a total population of 21 lakh and a child population of eight lakh.

    The report said there was 81 per cent reduction in the instances of child marriage between 2021-22 and 2023-24. In absolute numbers, the incidents of child marriages in the study villages declined from 3,225 cases in 2021-22 to 627 cases in 2023-24.

    In 30 per cent of the villages surveyed in Assam, child marriage has been completely eradicated. Additionally, 40 per cent of villages reported a significant decline in child marriages.

    About 98 per cent of the respondents believed that the Assam government's strict law enforcement initiatives in 2023 had a substantial and striking influence on the reduction of child marriages within their communities.

    The overwhelming majority of respondents acknowledged the effectiveness of stringent enforcement measures in curbing child marriages.

    In 12 districts, out of 20, over 90 per cent of respondents believe that taking legal action such as arresting individuals and filing FIRs in cases related to child marriage can effectively address this issue.

    Karnataka gives nod to Bill mandating 100 pc quota for Kannadigas in private firms
    Wrong Notion
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

