Women empowerment among objectives of BJP policy: Raina

JAMMU : Mahila Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir felicitated distinguished women achievers of J&K selected from various fields by awarding them with ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar here, today.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, BJP general secretary, Dr. DK Manyal, former Minister, Priya Sethi, All Morcha in charge, Munish Sharma, BJP vice-president, Anuradha Charak, BJP secretary, Veenu Khanna, president BJP Mahila Morcha, Sanjita Dogra, BJP spokesperson, Purnima Sharma, and Mahil Morcha, National Executive Member, Updesh Andotra were amongst the dignitaries present during the felicitation ceremony. “Empowerment of women is one of the objectives of BJP policy and to recognize their endless efforts from home to every field in today’s world, BJP salutes them with the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’,” said Ravinder Raina. Kavinder Gupta stated that acknowledging the outstanding achievements of women in various fields also promotes their achievements and serves as a source of inspiration to others in society.

Dr. Devinder Manyal lauded the Mahila Morcha activists for their self-less services to the society along with the organizational tasks given by the party. Priya Sethi praised the three Mahila Morcha cadres for doing the maximum number of selfie who took several photographs and have done a tremendous job in their recent activities during the one crore selfie event. Sanjita Dogra said that the programme initiated by BJP Mahila Morcha on national level is to acknowledge the services of women who have done significant achievements in their respective fields.

She said the State Mahila Morcha today felicitated 50 women working in the different fields for the upliftment of the women and general public. Dr Shivani Kotwal for her free service in the field of Gynaecology, Monika Gupta Jammu No. 1 Body Builder, Uma Bharti serving free classes of Yoga, Neeru Rajput, Sharda Bhau, Bipna Manhas, Neena Gupta and others were felicitated on the occasion, she added.