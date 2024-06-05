back to top
Woman Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K's Kishtwar
Woman Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K’s Kishtwar,

, June 5: An alleged woman drug peddler was detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act in Kishtwar district of  Jammu and on Wednesday, police said.


Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom said the detention of Mahfooza Begum, a resident of Sarkoot village, is part of a multi-pronged strategy to address “rampant” drug abuse in the district.
Investigations revealed Begum's involvement in numerous drug peddling cases, leading to her detention under the PIT NDPS Act to halt her activities and safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from falling into drug addiction, he said.

