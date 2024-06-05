back to top
Search
BusinessConsumption stocks drive Sensex, Nifty over 2% on easing volatility
Business

Consumption stocks drive Sensex, Nifty over 2% on easing volatility

By: Northlines

Date:

The domestic stock market indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong footing and extended gains through the day as increased risk-taking saw consumption stocks being favoured by investors. After witnessing heavy volatility in the previous session, key market indicators Sensex and Nifty ended over 2% higher supported by steady buying in FMCG, pharma and auto stocks.

Trading began on a strong note after easing of political uncertainty with benchmark Sensex gaining over 1000 points from its opening level. It touched an intraday high of 73,726.78 rising more than 1630 points before settling at 73,609.91, up 1610.92 points or 2.23%. The broader Nifty index jumped over 510 points to close above the 22,400 level, gaining 2.29% at 22,386.75. Among sectors, FMCG and pharma emerged as top gainers while PSU banking and metal stocks lost ground.

Sectors seen as defensive plays such as FMCG, pharma and healthcare witnessed heightened buying interest as investors turned to non-cyclical areas. Major FMCG players like HUL, ITC, and Britannia rose between 3-6% while pharma bellwether Dr. Reddy's advanced 4%. Increased risk appetite was evident as VIX, a gauge of volatility eased over 13% from its elevated levels. Broader markets also participated in the rally though midcap and smallcap indices closed with more modest gains.

Going forward, market movement will depend on cabinet announcements and direction of economic policies. Easing of geopolitical risks and renewed buying support indicates the resilience of domestic equities. However, increased stock-specific action can be expected in the coming sessions. On the technical front, Nifty has potential to surpass 22350-22400 resistance zone while PSU banking index may see further profit-taking.

Previous article
Woman Drug Peddler Detained Under PIT NDPS Act In J&K’s Kishtwar,
Next article
Streamline savings and expenses with a separate digital savings account
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Indian stock markets surge over 2% led by gains in Sensex, Nifty

Northlines Northlines -
The Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp recovery in...

Streamline savings and expenses with a separate digital savings account

Northlines Northlines -
Streamline Your Financial Strategy with a Dedicated Savings Account In...

New Age Tech Stocks Bounce Back After Stock Market’s Black Tuesday Jitters

Northlines Northlines -
After a bruising day at the stock markets on...

Major Indian banks issue over 1000 alerts against absconding loan defaulters in last 5 years

Northlines Northlines -
Major PSU banks issue over 1000 Look-Out Circulars against...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian stock markets surge over 2% led by gains in Sensex,...

Fauci Testifies at Contentious House Hearing on COVID-19: Key Takeaways from...

Streamline savings and expenses with a separate digital savings account