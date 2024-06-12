back to top
IndiaWoman Conspires to 'Supari' Kill Father-in-Law for INR 300 Crore Inheritance
Woman Conspires to ‘Supari’ Kill Father-in-Law for INR 300 Crore Inheritance

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, June 12:A woman allegedly plotted a contract killing of her father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property in Nagpur.

Archana Manish Puttewar (53), who serves as Assistant Director in the Town Planning Department in Gadchiroli, made the killing look like a hit-and-run case.

The case dates back to May 22 when businessman Puroshattam Puttewar (82) was fatally hit by a car.

Initially registered as a fatal accident, further investigation uncovered evidence of a premeditated murder and alleged contract killing.

The case took a fresh turn after CCTV footage of the accident was reviewed, revealing part of the car's registration number.

According to sources, a police probe revealed that a woman had promised Rs 1 crore to contract killers for her father-in-law's murder.

The Nagpur Branch on Tuesday night arrested Prashant Parlewar, Director of the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Maharashtra government, in connection with the alleged contract killing of Puttewar.

The police have also detained the personal assistant of the prime accused and Puttewar's daughter-in-law Archana.

Identified as Payal Nageshwar, the personal assistant hails from Bayramji town.Parlewar was arrested and will be produced in court on Wednesday for remand, said DCP (Detection) Nimit Goyal.

The investigation has led to a total of six arrests, including Archana Puttewar, and several others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.The murder appears to be linked to a property dispute of over Rs 300 crore.

