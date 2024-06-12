Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the premises of a court here, where he was brought on Wednesday in connection with the hearing in a pending case against him, police said.

Following this, he was allegedly roughed up by people and advocates who assembled there, they said.“We don't have a conclusive answer as to why he shouted those slogans. We are investigating,” a senior police official said.

Pujari had a hearing scheduled today in connection with a 2018 case registered against him and so was brought to the court from Central Prison, Hindalga, where he is lodged, police said.

The case was registered after he allegedly threatened one of the then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, the police official told PTI, adding, he is also a convict in a double murder case.

On Wednesday, when he was being produced in the court, he allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans inside the court premises, he said.Police personnel present there immediately secured him and brought him to the police station.

Asked if he was assaulted over the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans, the official said: “We are investigating, we still need to find out what happened. There is footage which shows he was allegedly assaulted but whether he was actually assaulted or not, we are still checking but he is fine and did not sustain any visible injury marks.”

“A case is being registered against Pujari with respect to today's incident under sections 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code at market police station of Belagavi city and subsequently, he will be sent to judicial custody,” he added.

Pujari had made threatening calls to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari demanding ransom last year, police said.