back to top
Search
IndiaJailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Jailed Gangster Jayesh Pujari Raises Pro-Pakistan Slogans, Faces Uproar in Court

By: Northlines

Date:

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12:Jailed gangster Jayesh Pujari allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans on the premises of a court here, where he was brought on Wednesday in connection with the hearing in a pending case against him, police said.

Following this, he was allegedly roughed up by people and advocates who assembled there, they said.“We don't have a conclusive answer as to why he shouted those slogans. We are investigating,” a senior police official said.

Pujari had a hearing scheduled today in connection with a 2018 case registered against him and so was brought to the court from Central Prison, Hindalga, where he is lodged, police said.

The case was registered after he allegedly threatened one of the then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, the police official told PTI, adding, he is also a convict in a double murder case.

On Wednesday, when he was being produced in the court, he allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans inside the court premises, he said.Police personnel present there immediately secured him and brought him to the police station.

Asked if he was assaulted over the raising of pro-Pakistan slogans, the official said: “We are investigating, we still need to find out what happened. There is footage which shows he was allegedly assaulted but whether he was actually assaulted or not, we are still checking but he is fine and did not sustain any visible injury marks.”

“A case is being registered against Pujari with respect to today's incident under sections 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code at market police station of Belagavi city and subsequently, he will be sent to judicial custody,” he added.

Pujari had made threatening calls to the office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari demanding ransom last year, police said.

Previous article
Woman Conspires to ‘Supari’ Kill Father-in-Law for INR 300 Crore Inheritance
Next article
J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

Northlines Northlines -
ANANTNAG, June 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended...

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher Reaches

Northlines Northlines -
BHADERWAH/JAMMU, June 12:  One group comprising three to four...

Woman Conspires to ‘Supari’ Kill Father-in-Law for INR 300 Crore Inheritance

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, June 12:A woman allegedly plotted a contract killing...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES
J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists Eradicated

J&K LG Sinha Vows Security Forces Will Persist until All Terrorists...

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Government Committed to Empowering Farmers as Entrepreneurs, Says LG Sinha

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda's Higher Reaches

J&K Police Launch Search Operation to Neutralize Terrorists in Doda’s Higher...