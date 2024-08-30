Will strengthen the powers of Assembly through the election: Omar

Srinagar, Aug 29: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that he believes the new assembly will lack the power and strength but it will be strengthened through the election.

He emphasized that he aims to strengthen its powers through this assembly.

“I agree that the present assembly lacks the strength it should have had. But with this assembly, we will further strengthen its powers,” Omar told media persons in Ganderbal.

When asked about the decision to contest polls contrary to his earlier stand, the NC Vice President said the battle they are fighting has its own role in the assembly.

“What would I say to the people to recognize the assembly, to vote and choose their members? But I don't believe in this assembly,” he said.

Without directly naming Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, Omar said, “Those who talk about sacrificing principles for powers have fielded their own relatives in the elections. If they are so bound to their principles, they should have completely stayed out of the elections.”

On Wednesday Mufti said she will not contest the upcoming assembly election, saying the power of the legislative assembly has been “reduced” and it would not allow her to fulfil her party's agenda.

The former Chief Minister said that their attempt would be to stand united against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and limit their seats in the elections.

When asked if it would be a tough contest for him in Ganderbal, Omar replied, “tell me, which contest remains easy? No election is easy to fight.” He added that he has never taken any election for granted and hoped that the people of Ganderbal would give him a chance to serve them like they did in 2008.