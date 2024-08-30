ECI issues notification for 2nd phase

Srinagar, Aug 29: Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued notification for 26 Assembly constituencies in six districts which will go to the polls in the 2nd phase of the election in Jammu and Kashmir on September 25.

The 26 Assembly constituencies are in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.

In Kashmir Division, 15 Assembly Constituencies comprising 17- Kangan (ST); 18- Ganderbal; 19- Hazratbal; 20- Khanyar; 21- Habbakadal; 22- Lal Chowk; 23- Channapora; 24- Zadibal; 25- Eidgah; 26- Central Shalteng; 27- Budgam; 28-Beerwah; 29-Khansahib; 30-Chrar-I-Sharief and 31- Chadoora.

Similarly in Jammu Division, 11 Assembly Constituencies are 56- Gulabgarh (ST); 57- Reasi; 58- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi; 83-Kalakote- Sunderbani; 84- Nowshera; 85-Rajouri (ST); 86- Budhal (ST); 87- Thannamandi (ST); 88- Surankote (ST); 89- Poonch- Haveli and 90- Mehdhar (ST).

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 5, 2024 (Thursday) and the scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on the next day . The last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 9, 2024 (Monday).

The polling will be conducted from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on September 25.