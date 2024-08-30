back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirECI issues notification for 2nd phase
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    ECI issues notification for 2nd phase

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Aug 29: Election Commission of (ECI) on Thursday issued notification for 26 Assembly constituencies  in  six districts which will go  to the  polls in the 2nd phase of the election in  and on September 25.

    The 26 Assembly constituencies  are in the districts of Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.

    In Kashmir Division, 15 Assembly Constituencies comprising 17- Kangan (ST); 18- Ganderbal; 19- Hazratbal; 20- Khanyar; 21- Habbakadal; 22- Lal Chowk; 23- Channapora; 24- Zadibal; 25- Eidgah; 26- Central Shalteng; 27- Budgam; 28-Beerwah; 29-Khansahib; 30-Chrar-I-Sharief and 31- Chadoora.

    Similarly in  Jammu Division, 11 Assembly Constituencies are 56- Gulabgarh (ST);  57- Reasi; 58- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi; 83-Kalakote- Sunderbani; 84- Nowshera; 85-Rajouri (ST); 86- Budhal (ST); 87- Thannamandi (ST); 88- Surankote (ST); 89- Poonch- Haveli  and 90- Mehdhar (ST).

    As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 5, 2024 (Thursday) and the scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on the next day . The last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 9, 2024 (Monday).

    The polling  will be conducted from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on September 25.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Enforcement agencies seize cash, liquor worth Rs 5.71 cr in 12 days of MCC
    Next article
    Will strengthen the powers of Assembly through the election: Omar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley receive season’s first snowfall: MeT

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 29: The Higher reaches of Kashmir valley...

    Draft Electoral Roll extract for Kashmiri Migrants published

    Northlines Northlines -
    Electors have 7 days’ time for submitting claims and...

    Assembly Polls: Over 300 additional paramilitary companies to be deployed in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 29: Over 300 additional companies of paramilitary...

    Apni Party announces list of 24 candidates for Assembly Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 29:  Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Thursday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, China discuss situation along LAC to narrow down differences &...

    Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley receive season’s first snowfall: MeT

    Draft Electoral Roll extract for Kashmiri Migrants published