Will provide justice to people irrespective of cast, religion if voted: Azad

Srinagar May 23: Democratic Progress Azad Party (DPAP), Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday pledged to provide justice to people irrespective of caste or religion if voted to power.

“No innocent person will be picked up by police, security forces in my government”, Azad said while addressing the people on the concluding day of the campaign for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in Dooru on Thursday.

Azad criticised the current trend of youth being unjustly detained, vowing that under his leadership, no civilian will face false allegations or charges. “In my government, youth will be given the full freedom to live their lives” he asserted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister promised to protect daughters, sisters, and young boys from harassment and we will ensure better education and jobs.

“In my government, I ensured justice to people, irrespective of caste or religion. Our youth, especially girls, should be able to move freely”, he said.

He said, “today I received many complaints that police are picking up innocent civilians; this must stop. You are further alienating them”. He said.

Azad criticised the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their silence on critical issues of Article 370 during parliamentary sessions.

He said that the three MPs from these parties failed to speak up when he protested in parliament, showcasing a troubling pattern of inaction.

“They are deceiving the people,” Azad said. “They remained silent even on the land eviction order when the government attempted to bulldoze houses and seize land. It was our intervention that halted the government's actions.”

Azad also accused NC leaders of using religion and caste to divide the population.

“At the national level, a party tried to split Hindus and Muslims. Now, these parties are attempting to divide Pahari, Kashmiri, and Gujjars”, he said and questioned “How can an MP do justice to other communities when they campaign and speak against each other?”

He warned of the dangers of such divisive politics, stressing the importance of unity in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This style of politics is harmful and damaging for the people of J&K. We must unite and work for everyone. Our focus should be on bringing people together, not creating divisions”, he added.

“We will bring back that era of progress and development,” Azad promised, reiterating his commitment to fostering peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad urged the electorate to support Saleem Parray in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing his credentials as a promising, educated, and mature candidate.

He expressed confidence that Parray would champion the concerns of the people with the same fervor and dedication as himself.