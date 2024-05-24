back to top
Jammu
Jammu Kashmir

Three of JKP deputed to NIA

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 23: The Jammu and Government has deputed three Inspector ranked police personnel to the Investigation Agency (NIA). Those deputed are Inspector Vikram Choudhary, Inspector Hargopal Singh and Inspector Pawan Kumar.

Lashkar man booked
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

