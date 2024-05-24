Three of JKP deputed to NIA

Jammu Tawi, May 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed three Inspector ranked police personnel to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Those deputed are Inspector Vikram Choudhary, Inspector Hargopal Singh and Inspector Pawan Kumar.
