At a workers' meeting in Fatehabad town, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda promised that if the Congress party comes to power in the upcoming state elections, they will take strong action against criminals and the drug problem plaguing the state.

Hooda stated that a Congress government would eradicate criminal elements and put an end to the drug crisis gripping Haryana. He assured that the law and order situation would be improved through better enforcement, ensuring the safety of all residents.

The ex-CM criticized the current BJP administration, saying they have failed the people with ineffective policies and constant contradictions in their governance over the past decade. No schemes implemented by the ruling party have truly benefited the public or been successful long-term, he claimed.

Regarding public safety, Hooda stressed it must be the top priority of any leader. When he served as Chief Minister previously from 2005-2014, Hooda reminded that his government took immediate steps to curb gang violence and criminal activity plaguing the state. In contrast, Hooda alleged the state has transformed into a hotbed of crime under BJP leadership.

If elected, Hooda and the Congress are committed to launching a concerted crackdown on criminals and the drug trade misshaping Haryana in recent times. residents can feel secure again with improved law and order, as was the case during the former Congress regime. The piece provides context on Hooda's comments without additions.