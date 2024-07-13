Supreme Court orders Haryana to remove barricades at Shambhu border, says states cannot block highways

The Supreme Court recently took note of the continued blockades at the Shambhu border in Haryana and directed the state government to remove the barricades installed there. For over five months now, farmers protesting against the three farm laws have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala in Haryana, which connects Punjab and Haryana.

The SC bench hearing the case wondered how a state can block a national highway, stating that highways are important infrastructure for mobility and connectivity. States have a duty to regulate traffic on highways, not block them, observed the bench. It asked Haryana to open the blockade at Shambhu border immediately but continue regulating traffic as necessary.

The top court's order comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had also asked Haryana to remove the blockades within a week, noting that vital road links between the two states cannot be blocked indefinitely. The high court said the “lifelines” of Punjab were blocked by Haryana on mere apprehensions, while the underlying cause for the blockades has now diminished.

The Shambhu border blockade was imposed by Haryana in February after farmers' unions announced marching towards Delhi to intensify their agitation. Over five months later, the Supreme Court has made it clear that states do not have the power to block national highways for indefinite periods, affecting vital transport and connectivity. Haryana has been directed to comply with the order and remove the blockades at the earliest.