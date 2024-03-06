Search
Will contest all 3 seats in Kashmir: NC
Will contest all 3 seats in Kashmir: NC

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Mar 5: National Conference (NC) Tuesday said while the party will be contesting all the three Lok Sabha seats in the valley, it is in talks with the Congress to decide on three seats of and regions.

Both the parties are members of the opposition bloc.

The NC's announcement came after a marathon meeting of its parliamentary board at the party headquarters here.

“The National Conference will contest these three seats from the valley on its own,” NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, told reporters after the meeting.

The Farooq Abdullah-led party, however, said discussions were on with the Congress for seat sharing on two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

“For the rest three seats, including Ladakh, talks with the Congress are on,” Wani said.

2 killed after car skids off road
By: Northlines
Date:
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

