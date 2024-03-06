Chief Justice chairs Tele-Law cum Mela held under CSC-SPV Campaign

Srinagar, Mar 5: Under the banner of “Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman”, a significant UT level Tele-Law cum mela was organized here at Amar Singh College, Srinagar as part of CSC-SPV campaign. This event not only commemorates India's 75th year as a Republic but also channels the ethos of “Jan Seva Janta Kay Dwar” – service to the people at their doorsteps.

The programme was attended by Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, N Kotiswar Singh as chief guest besidescampaign CSC-SPV orchestrated other participants including Principal Amar Singh college, Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Registrar Judicial, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmed Bakshi, Shahnawaz Rashid, Head CSC-SPV, staff members of DLSA, Srinagar, faculty members of college, Panel Lawyers, Village Level Entrepreneurs, students of Amar Singh College.

The Chief Justice illuminated the importance of justice for all, highlighting Tele-Law as an innovative means to reach the unreached and marginalized sections of the society. He emphasized on continuation of such workshops at district and panchayat level, ensuring widespread access to justice for all. He also underscored the constitutional and statutory provisions that mandate the authorities to extend support to the marginalized and weaker sections of the society.

Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, earlier in his opening marks , underscored the critical role of Tele-Law initiative in reaching the unreached, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to “Justice for All.” He emphasized their role in bridging the justice gap by providing access to legal information and assistance to individuals in remote and underprivileged areas, through the use of technology, empower marginalized communities by facilitating legal consultation, online dispute resolution and awareness campaigns, thus promoting equitable access to justice for all.

Principal, Amar Singh College, added another dimension emphasizing the need for legal awareness at the grassroots level, especially among college students. He stressed the importance of students being well-versed in their legal rights and duties as outlined in the Constitution of India.

Head CSC-SPV, Shahnawaz Rashid, emphasized the pivotal moment we find ourselves in, celebrating India's 75th year as a Republic. Reflecting on the impactful Tele-Law journey of the past 7 years, Rashid noted that collective efforts have provided justice to over 70 lakh beneficiaries nationwide, including more than 4 lakh in the UT of J&K.

The Chief Justice, on the occasion, also released two comprehensive books on Tele law, an innovative initiative aimed at providing legal aid to marginalized communities through virtual platforms and also felicitated the officials of CSC- SPV.

Pertinently, CSC-SPV has been instrumental in establishing Tele Law centers in remote areas, bridging the gap between legal services and underprivileged citizens.