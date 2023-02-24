Will bring back Roshni Act if voted to power: Azad

Anantnag, Feb 23: The Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) & Former Chief Minister J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that he will bring back the Roshni Act Scheme that had benefited thousands of poor people across Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power in the elections.

Azad was speaking to thousands of people at Larnoo, Kokernag where prominent political leader from ST community Chowdary Haroon Khatana joined DPAP.

In a statement issued, Azad said that it is unfortunate the scheme has been scrapped and the land provided to poor people under the scheme is retrieved by the present dispensation rendering thousands of families homeless overnight.

“The land of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its people be it Hindus or Muslims, Sikhs or from any other religion, caste. No government has the right to snatch it from the people,” he said, adding that his party vociferously fought the public issue and compelled the government to stop the eviction drive.

Azad further said that across Jammu and Kashmir fear and anxiety is prevalent among the common masses and he wants to remove it from their faces and minds. He said no society can ever prosper and grow amid the prevailing fear and he will make sure no person is harassed and lives a dignified and peaceful life.

“I don’t want the police knocking on anybody’s door. When I was the Chief Minister of an erstwhile state, hundreds of militants surrendered and vowed to live a peaceful life. But the things seem again disturbing and my efforts would be to ensure all are safe and peacefully living and earning their livelihood if my party comes to power,” he added.

He said no government has the right to declare 70% of UT’s population as encroachers if few people have misused the law and grabbed a large chunk of land.

“We have back-to-back crises in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only people feel insecure but economically, the poor are crushed with soaring electricity bills, water charges and now property tax. My aim is to build Jammu and Kashmir as a welfare state where the economy of people grows to an extent, they are willing to pay taxes themselves,” he said.

He said forcible imposition of taxes on people amid dwindling economic opportunities is not at all a good idea. The DPAP chairman said that he enjoyed power throughout his political career but his aim is now only to benefit the poorest of the poor since he can’t see the sufferings of people.

“The only option to change the lives of people is to give up bedroom politics and fight anti-people policies on ground the way we did during land eviction drives by the government. There is no substitute to it,” he told his party workers.

Thousands of people swelled to the rally of Azad and vowed to continue their work and reach every home with the party’s pro people agenda.