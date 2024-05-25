back to top
Will begin process of holding assembly polls in J&K very soon: CEC Kumar

NEW DELHI, May 25: Encouraged by the voter turnout in  and in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission will “very soon” initiate the process of holding Assembly polls in the Union Territory, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday.
He also told that the people of  Jammu and Kashmir deserve their Government.
Responding to a question on the turnout in various seats of Jammu and Kashmir and if assembly elections could be held soon, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar said the poll panel is very encouraged by people's participation in the parliamentary polls.
“It's music to (my) ears. People — youth, women — are happily turning out in large numbers (to vote). The roots of democracy are being further strengthened, people are participating,” he said.
“They deserve their government. We will initiate that process very soon … very encouraged to do this,” the CEC added.
While announcing the schedule for the in March, Kumar said holding assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously was not practical due to logistical and security reasons.
Whenever assembly elections are held in  Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the division of  Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.
Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

