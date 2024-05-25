back to top
China Encroached On Our Land But PM Modi Is Silent: Kharge
China Encroached On Our Land But PM Modi Is Silent: Kharge

NEW DELHI, May 25: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on May 25 alleged that China has encroached on 's land and is constructing houses and roads but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent.

“Where is the 56-inch chest,” Mr. Kharge asked, taking a dig at the Prime Minister in his address at a rally in Pradesh's Rohru.
The Congress leader said his party is fighting to save the people of the country and the Constitution and will fill 30 lakh government vacancies if it is voted to power in the .
Kharge said, “We fought against Pakistan and got independence for Bangladesh. China encroached on our land and is constructing houses and roads and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. Where is the 56-inch chest?” The Congress chief also hit out at the Centre for allegedly not providing aid to the Himachal Pradesh government in the aftermath of the 2023 floods.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had sought Rs 10,000 crore aid from the Centre after the floods but got only stones, Kharge claimed. (Agencies)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

