Who was Carlo Acutis, the first ‘millennial’ set to become a ‘saint’?

UK-born teenager Carlo Acutis, who passed away at the age of 15 in 2006, is set to become the first ‘millennial saint' of the Catholic Church. Acutis, who was considered to be a computer prodigy, died in 2006 from leukemia.

Carlo Acutis was born in London in 1991. He developed multiple websites to spread the Catholic Church's teaching before he died, leading to him being dubbed ‘God's influencer'. He passed away in Italy, and his body lay on full display along with his belongings in a tomb for devotees.

According to his mother, Carlo showed early signs of religious devotion as he asked his parents to take him to churches when he was only three years old. He also often donated his pocket money to the church to help the poor. Later, Carlo taught himself how to code to build websites for Catholic organisations.

One of the most prominent websites built by Acuti is a platform that documents all the miracles witnessed across the globe. The website now has been translated to multiple languages.

The 15-year-old computer prodigy embarked on the path of sainthood after a 7-year-old boy from Brazil reportedly recovered from a rare pancreatic disease after touching one of Acuti's t-shirts. The recovery of the young boy was assessed and approved as a miracle by the Pope.

For a person to be qualified as a saint, they need to have two miracles attributed to them and approved by the Pope. On Thursday, Pope Francis approved a second miracle attributed to Acutis, making him the youngest saint till date.

As per media reports, a university student in Florida, suffering through a brain bleed after a head injury, miraculously recovered days after her mother prayed at the tomb of Acutis. She was reportedly taken off the ventilator, and 10 days later, scans showed that her brain injury had disappeared.

This makes Acuti the only person born in the 1990s to be canonised by the Catholic Church.