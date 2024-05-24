back to top
Survey shows Indian companies prioritizing new role creation over replacement hiring in 2025

Shift Towards New Hiring Dominates Talent Acquisition Strategies in FY25

Latest recruitment trends indicate that Indian organizations are placing a strong emphasis on filling new roles over replacement hiring as we enter the new financial year. According to a recent survey of over 1,100 HR leaders conducted by Genius Consultants, 27% of talent acquisition efforts in 2024-25 will focus on staffing positions that have been newly created.

While there will still be a need for replacement hiring to fill vacancies in existing roles, this is projected to account for 23% of recruitment activities. The survey found that the primary goal for most employers is to drive innovation and growth by establishing job functions aligned with future needs. This strategic orientation reflects a commitment to evolving with changing market demands through the infusion of fresh skillsets.

In terms of experience levels being targeted, professionals with 4-8 years of work experience are in highest demand, representing 32% of anticipated hiring. Candidates with 1-4 years of tenure follow close behind at 26%. Only 15% of recruitment is projected for entry-level job seekers.

When it comes to contract types, the report also revealed that temporary project-based roles will dominate in the coming year, constituting 27% of hiring initiatives. Fixed-term contractual positions and gig work are expected to comprise 25% and 24% respectively. Permanent staff will make up the smallest portion at 24%.

