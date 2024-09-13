Whichever party forms the next government in J&K will have my full support: Sinha

Says Article 370 no longer part of Constitution

Srinagar, Sept 12: Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘king' remark, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said he would resign if more than 75% of the people do not say that work has been done for the welfare of the public in the last five years. Speaking at Aaj Tak's ‘Panchayat', Sinha said a secret ballot could be conducted to gauge the public sentiment following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) should take the opinion of the public, he will be more aware. Get a secret ballot done. If more than 75 per cent of the public does not say that work has been done for their welfare in the last five years, then I will resign,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

During his recent visit to Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi compared the functioning of the Lieutenant Governor with the kings of the past. “A king is sitting here in J&K who is named LG who is taking your wealth and giving it to people from outside by bringing in contractors,” Gandhi had said at an election rally in Banihal.

Sinha, however, said whichever party formed the next government in J&K would have his full support. The remark comes after the opposition raised concerns over the Centre extending the scope of the Lieutenant Governor's administrative powers.

“In the Union Territories, the Lieutenant Governor has such powers. Whichever government comes, it will have my full support,” he said.

Manoj Sinha also said that the Assembly elections, which will be held in three phases from September 18, would be completely free and fair. “Even at 11 in the night, people are going out to eat. Campaigning is also going on till midnight,” he said.

On the record voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha polls, Sinha said it was due to the people understanding the conspiracy of Pakistan and realising that their future was with India. Jammu and Kashmir recorded 58.46% voter turnout, the highest in a Lok Sabha poll in the last 35 years, as per the Election Commission.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the people of the Valley, have expressed faith in the democracy of India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha, who has been the J&K Lieutenant Governor since 2020, said the Congress and opposition should know that Article 370 was no longer part of the Constitution. He said even the Supreme Court has upheld the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.