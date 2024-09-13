My politics centered on development, peace not false slogans: Azad

SRINAGAR Sept 12: Chairman DPAP & former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today commenced his election campaign from South Kashmir, called for an end to false promises and empty slogans, advocating instead for a politics centered on real development and progress for the people.

Addressing a large gathering, at Anantnag in support of DPAP candidate Mir Altaf urged the public to support a new era of politics that prioritises development, peace, and prosperity in J&K. He expressed gratitude for the blessings and prayers of his well-wishers during his recent illness. He stated, “I was unwell, but with the blessings and prayers of my well-wishers, I am recovering. Now, I have come to stand with my candidates, whose only aim is to help people and become their voice.” He further said that the leaders in his party are not driven by a hunger for power but are focused on bringing meaningful change to their constituencies. “This is the only mission I have,” he added.

Azad also expressed his disappointment with the way other parties use false slogans to mislead the public, questioning why they cannot be truthful and focus on real development issues. “For how long will they continue to exploit the people?” Azad asked. “I cannot leave my people in the hands of those who will only further exploit them.” He reaffirmed his commitment to stand by his people and work for their betterment, challenging other parties to speak the truth and address genuine development needs.

Azad slammed the parties that seek to defame independent candidates stating, “Everyone has the freedom to participate in elections; no one is the custodian of Jammu & Kashmir.” He said the importance of democratic participation, specially for the youth, whether they belong to his party or others.

Azad further added, “If people, especially the youth, want to participate in elections, even those who have left my party, I will not speak against them. Instead, we must support them.” He stressed for the need to encourage and welcome those who wish to join the mainstream and contribute to the political process. Azad further stated, “I left national politics to bring change in J&K. I have to complete the pending works which were my dream because I was not able to complete my term as Chief Minister.”

Azad highlighted his developmental achievements both as the Chief Minister and as the Union Health Minister, asserting, “The development which I have done as CM and Union Health Minister is in the public domain.” He further challenged other political parties to present their accomplishments, saying, “Now I challenge the other parties to show me their work. They will only exploit people.”

Azad, reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister, stated, “As Chief Minister, I established 8 districts and secretariats where all officers are available in one building. We set up 41 degree colleges, developed the Tulip Garden, introduced a double and triple shift work culture, and built several hospitals, schools, roads, flyovers, Hajj House, and Yatri Niwas. We have to push this development further.”