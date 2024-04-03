When will the stranded crew of container ship Dali be able to disembark after causing Baltimore bridge collapse?

A week has now passed since the container ship Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, an accident that resulted in the bridge's collapse and left the Dali's 21 crew members stranded aboard the trapped vessel. While temporary navigation channels have allowed some restricted port traffic to resume, the complex recovery operation is still underway and officials have not provided a clear timeline for when the debris can be fully cleared.

The immediate challenge is removing the twisted steel wreckage from around the massive Dali, which remains pinned in place with over 4000 containers on board. Governor Wes Moore emphasized the enormity of the task, comparing pieces of debris to the size of the Statue of Liberty. Investigators have also boarded the ship to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into the accident's cause.

When asked for an update on the crew's situation, a spokesperson for Synergy Marine which manages the Dali said the men would need to remain on the ship until the investigation concludes, but did not specify how long that may take. Temporarily freed tugboats and barges are now able to access the port through two narrow channels, but the key work of fully clearing the key route remains ahead. US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit the scene this week to oversee the complex recovery effort.

As uncertainty continues over the final timeline, the brave Dali crew faces ongoing waiting as they assist with the accident response from aboard their trapped vessel, hoping for answers on when their extraordinary ordeal might finally come to an end. Local and federal teams are working tirelessly to safely solve this immense logistical challenge and prevent further economic disruption to the important port. Their efforts will help determine how much longer the crew is stranded at sea.