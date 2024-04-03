Tulsi Gabbard Turned Down Offer to be Vice Presidential Candidate for Independent Presidential Run

Robert F Kennedy Jr had approached former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to be his running mate for an independent presidential bid, however she declined the offer after careful consideration. Gabbard, who left the Democratic party in 2022, revealed to ABC News that she had met multiple times with Kennedy and they had become good friends. However, after considering the offer, she respectfully turned it down without providing further details about her decision.

Kennedy, an environmental activist and nephew of former president John F Kennedy, was planning an independent run for the White House. He had reached out to several potential candidates for the vice presidential role like former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura and TV host Mike Rowe. However, ultimately he selected Silicon Valley lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his running mate citing her younger age and expertise in health and technology fields.

A close associate of Kennedy's confirmed that there were meetings held with Gabbard but things did not work out. They added that Gabbard remains highly respected. Some allies of former president Donald Trump have also floated Gabbard's name as a potential vice presidential candidate.

The former Hawaii congresswoman left the Democratic party in 2022 expressing disagreements with the party's direction. In her upcoming book she is set to chronicle her departure and criticism of the Democratic party. Gabbard has also engaged in public spats with the party over certain issues.