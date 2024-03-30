Search
What Groups Need To Pay Extra Attention To Their Zinc Intake – Nutritionist Advice

By: Northlines

Let's take a look at the groups who need to monitor their zinc intake closely as per nutrition experts. Zinc plays an important role in body and any deficiency can impact and wellbeing. According to Bhakti Arora Kapoor, a noted nutritionist, there are certain populations who are at a higher risk of not getting enough zinc from their diet and hence need to focus on getting adequate amounts through food sources or supplements if needed. Here are those 6 groups in detail:

Vegetarians and Vegans: Plant-based diets tend to lack meat sources which are high in zinc. So vegetarians and vegans need to consciously include zinc-rich plant foods like seeds, nuts, legumes and whole grains in their meal planning.

The Elderly: As we age, zinc absorption from gut can get impaired leading to deficiencies over time if not addressed. The elderly should opt for zinc-fortified foods like cereals, dairy items and lean meats.

Pregnant and Lactating Mothers: During pregnancy and breastfeeding, zinc needs of the body escalate to support the growth and development of the baby. Foods like chickpeas, tofu and dairy should feature prominently in their diet.

Women on Birth Control: Hormonal changes due to contraceptives affect zinc balance in the body. Seafood, spinach, mushrooms etc. help women meet their requirements.

Illnesses: Zinc plays a pivotal role in immunity, thus is critical when fighting infections. People who are unwell must replenish zinc levels from sources like poultry, eggs and legumes.

Digestive Disorders: Conditions involving gut like Crohn's disease hamper zinc absorption making supplementation necessary as recommended by a medical practitioner.

By ensuring adequate zinc intake through a balanced diet focused on above food groups or supplements, these high-risk populations can keep deficiencies at bay. Proper zinc status uplifts overall health and wellbeing.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

