President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan and Karpoori Thakur posthumously  

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 30: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the highest civilian award of – Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities who have made immense contributions to the nation. The late former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh were recognised for their leadership and service to the country. Noted agricultural scientist Dr M S Swaminathan received the honour for revolutionising India's food security through his pioneering ‘Green Revolution' work. The award was also conferred posthumously on Karpoori Thakur, a stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, in recognition of his efforts for the socio-economic upliftment of the underprivileged. 

The ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan saw the recipients' family members accept the award on their behalf. P V Prabhakar Rao, son of PV Narasimha Rao, and Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of Charan Singh and RLD President, received the honour for their late fathers. Dr M S Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao and Ram Nath Thakur, son of Karpoori Thakur, received the prestigious award from President Murmu. Vice President Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries graced the event, glorifying India's shining stars who have illuminated the nation through their contributions.

The conferment of Bharat Ratna upon these luminaries is a recognition of their immense and selfless service to the motherland. It will stand as an inspiration for future generations.

