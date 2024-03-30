Search
InternationalProsecutors seek sanctions against Donald Trump for allegedly violating gag order ahead...
International

Prosecutors seek sanctions against Donald Trump for allegedly violating gag order ahead of upcoming trial

By: Northlines

Date:

In a sign of intensifying pre-trial tensions, prosecutors have sought sanctions against Donald Trump alleging violation of a gag order through a recent social media post targeting the judge's daughter. According to court documents, Manhattan DA's office has asked the court to warn Trump against further “contumacious” behaviour and direct him to immediately refrain from such remarks.

The request comes amid Trump's upcoming criminal trial next month related to hush payments made in the run-up to 2016 elections. As the proceedings gather steam, prosecutors aim to enforce the existing gag order barring public commentary about trial participants and investigation. However, Trump has pushed back claiming inability to receive a fair hearing.

The latest friction stems from Trump's post on his Truth Social platform where he referenced an old photo of the judge's daughter linked to an apparently fake Twitter account displaying the former president behind bars. While the judge and his family deny any involvement in the account, Trump insinuates bias citing daughter's professional links to a Democratic political firm.

Prosecutors shot back the account was bogus and took the photo out of context. They contend Trump deliberately waded into a restricted topic and attacked the credibility of the judicial system with unfounded suspicions. If such conduct persists, judiciary could step in with disciplinary actions, they warned.

The ball is now in the judge's court to respond to prosecution's plea. With trial date fast approaching and complex legal challenges looming large, all eyes are on how the presiding authority addresses this volatile pre-trial exchange between Trump and those seeking to bring him to justice.

Previous article
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan and Karpoori Thakur posthumously  
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Music Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces $97.5 Million Mortgage Mess Over Luxe Mansions

Northlines Northlines -
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, one of the most influential figures...

How Britons Could Vote in the Next UK General Election Based on Current Polls

Northlines Northlines -
Britons across the UK will head to the polls...

Biden Says Future Diplomacy Could Lead Arab States To Formally Recognize Israel

Northlines Northlines -
President Joe Biden made a major statement recently regarding...

Heroic efforts of Baltimore police to save lives amid cargo ship tragedy revealed through dramatic radio recordings

Northlines Northlines -
In a tragic incident that shook Baltimore city, new...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan...

What Groups Need To Pay Extra Attention To Their Zinc Intake...

Music Mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces $97.5 Million Mortgage Mess Over...