Prosecutors seek sanctions against Donald Trump for allegedly violating gag order ahead of upcoming trial

In a sign of intensifying pre-trial tensions, prosecutors have sought sanctions against Donald Trump alleging violation of a gag order through a recent social media post targeting the judge's daughter. According to court documents, Manhattan DA's office has asked the court to warn Trump against further “contumacious” behaviour and direct him to immediately refrain from such remarks.

The request comes amid Trump's upcoming criminal trial next month related to hush payments made in the run-up to 2016 elections. As the proceedings gather steam, prosecutors aim to enforce the existing gag order barring public commentary about trial participants and investigation. However, Trump has pushed back claiming inability to receive a fair hearing.

The latest friction stems from Trump's post on his Truth Social platform where he referenced an old photo of the judge's daughter linked to an apparently fake Twitter account displaying the former president behind bars. While the judge and his family deny any involvement in the account, Trump insinuates bias citing daughter's professional links to a Democratic political firm.

Prosecutors shot back the account was bogus and took the photo out of context. They contend Trump deliberately waded into a restricted topic and attacked the credibility of the judicial system with unfounded suspicions. If such conduct persists, judiciary could step in with disciplinary actions, they warned.

The ball is now in the judge's court to respond to prosecution's plea. With trial date fast approaching and complex legal challenges looming large, all eyes are on how the presiding authority addresses this volatile pre-trial exchange between Trump and those seeking to bring him to justice.