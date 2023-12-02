Weather improves after rain, snow lash J&K

Srinagar, Dec 1: Weather improved on Friday and is likely to remain dry after rains and snow lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, resulting in the closure of many roads as a precautionary measure.

Jammu and Kashmir received light to moderate rain in the plains and light snow over the middle and higher reaches during the past 24 hours.

The weather is currently partly to generally cloudy at many places, with light snow over Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and its adjoining areas on Friday, the meteorological office said.

The MeT office said from Friday onwards, there will be a significant improvement in weather towards the afternoon over most places in J&K and that it is likely to remain dry thereafter.

The weather is likely to remain partly cloudy from December 2–7 and partly to generally cloudy from December 8–10, the MeT office said, adding that there is a possibility of a fall in the minimum temperature by 3-5°C from December 2 onwards.

Mughal road connecting Kashmir's Shopian district with the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division and strategic Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road connection Zojila pass in Ladakh remain closed for the second consecutive day on Friday for vehicular traffic due to accumulation of snow.

“The snow clearance operation is in progress, and after getting a green signal, the roads will be put through for vehicular traffic,” traffic officials said.

Sadhna Top, Chowkibal Tangdhar, and Keran roads in north Kashmir were also closed for traffic movement after fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours.

Srinagar recorded a low of 4.5°C on Friday against the 5.3°C recorded the previous night, and it was 5.4°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir during this period of the season. Srinagar also received 16.7mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours until 0830 hours on Friday.

Pahalgam had a low of 0.5°C against 1.5°C recorded a day ago, and it was 3.9°C above normal for the tourist hot spot of south Kashmir. It also received 10.2mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Qazigund, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against the 5.0°C recorded the previous night, and Kokerng had a low of 2.0°C against the 3.5°C recorded the previous night. Both places received 21.0mm and 11.8mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, respectively.

Kupwara recorded a low of 2.6°C against the 4.2°C recorded a day ago, and it was 3.7°C above normal for the frontier north Kashmir district. It also received 11.0mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of -1.8°C against the -1.0°C recorded the previous night, and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir. It also received 3.4mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, the MeT office said.