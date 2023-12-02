Six booked for instigative content on social media

Srinagar, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday initiated legal action against six persons for allegedly disseminating “false information” and promoting “instigative content” on various social media platforms.

A police post on X said legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken.

“Srinagar Police and Cyber Police Kashmir have taken cognizance against 06 individuals for propagation of false information, instigative content inciting disaffection & anti-social propaganda on social media platforms. Legal action under relevant sections of law has been taken,” Srinagar police said on X.

The police action follows a day after the J&K Director General of Police R Swain said a new provision is being introduced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to curb the use of social media and the spread of communal disharmony.

Following the initiation of legal action Srinagar police advised the common public to desist from posting or sharing provocative content.

“Common public is appealed to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation, anti-social propaganda & rumour mongering,” police added.