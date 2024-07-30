back to top
    We have provided substantial assistance to Jammu & Kashmir, including Rs 12,000 crore towards J&K police: FM

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: “We have provided substantial financial support of Rs 17,000 crore in the Union of UT and this year. It includes Rs 12,000 crore towards financing the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police. That's the burden we want to take on our shoulders, so that Jammu and Kashmir has more flexibility to spend money on development activities,” says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.

