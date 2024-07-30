We have provided substantial assistance to Jammu & Kashmir, including Rs 12,000 crore towards J&K police: FM

NEW DELHI: “We have provided substantial financial support of Rs 17,000 crore in the Union Budget of UT Jammu and Kashmir this year. It includes Rs 12,000 crore towards financing the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police. That's the burden we want to take on our shoulders, so that Jammu and Kashmir has more flexibility to spend money on development activities,” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha.