back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirFarooq Abdullah : Continued Terror Attacks In J&K Could Lead To Bigger...
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Farooq Abdullah : Continued Terror Attacks In J&K Could Lead To Bigger Confrontation

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Jul 30: Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the terror attacks in and were testing the patience of the country's people, cautioning that such incidents could lead to a bigger confrontation.

    “We want peace to prevail between the two countries ( and Pakistan) but contrary to it, an atmosphere is being created for a confrontation. We fear that if it continues, there will be a time when India will not tolerate and people would want the government to take steps to curb terrorism,” Abdullah told reporters here.
    The former chief minister said terrorism was on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir as highly trained terrorists were coming from across the border.
    “There is no doubt that terrorism is increasing… May Allah save us from it. We will pray that they (Pakistanis) also become wiser. Issues cannot be solved like this, they can only get complicated. We will pray that they work towards peace and we live to see the day,” he added.
    Asked about the reports that Pakistan was sending in highly trained commandos to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said the nature of attacks carried out so far indicate that the assailants can be from an elite group of soldiers.
    “Trained people are coming in, maybe they are commandos. What can we say? The way they are attacking they seem to be highly trained and it is a grave danger,” he added.
    Asked about the proposed all-party meet in Jammu and Kashmir, the NC chief said the meeting is likely to be held in August.
    “We are finalising the dates. Once done, we will let you know,” he said.
    On the INDIA bloc protest at Jantar Mantar today, Abdullah said, “It is good, our members are standing with them. We hope they succeed in what they have set out to do.”

    Previous article
    We have provided substantial assistance to Jammu & Kashmir, including Rs 12,000 crore towards J&K police: FM
    Next article
    Ladakh Administration assigns Independence-Day duties to 13 Officers
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Union Budget 2024-25, J&K Budget Passed In Lok Sabha By Voice Vote

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 30: The Lok Sabha approved the...

    HM operative arrested amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Jul 30: A Hizbul Mujahideen operative was arrested...

    J&K: Police register FIR in fire incident in which 3 migrant houses gutted in Mattan

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 30 (UNI) Police have registered a First...

    J&K: 4 army personnel injured in road accident in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 30: At least four Army personnel were...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Budget 2024-25, J&K Budget Passed In Lok Sabha By Voice...

    HM operative arrested amid intensified anti-terror operations in Jammu

    J&K: Police register FIR in fire incident in which 3 migrant...