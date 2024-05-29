back to top
Wardrobe Refresh Sale' on Amazon Fashion from May 31 to June 5
Wardrobe Refresh Sale' on Amazon Fashion from May 31 to June 5

Tawi: The 14th edition of Amazon's marquee sale will offer a wide selection of fashion forward items, with a special focus on summer resort wear. Customers will get a chance to embrace the season's laid-back yet chic vibe as they can choose from over 30M+ selection and 3M+ styles from over 1500+ brands like Biba, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Crocs, Puma, Michael Kors, Titan, Fastrack, Lakme, GIVA, Biba, Lavie, Dove, Safari, American Tourister, Peora, YouBella and more. Scheduled to run from 31st May to 5th June, customers can avail great deals and offers, which include limited time deals every day between 7PM to midnight and ‘Steal deals' that will help customers with big savings on top brands, offering a minimum of 60% off plus an extra discount of up to 10%. Additionally, customers can save 10% extra with ICICI credit & debit cards. Prime customers will get an additional 10% cashback on all prepaid transactions.”At Amazon Fashion, we believe in empowering our customers to discover their unique style by offering an extensive selection of brands, trending styles, new launches, rare finds, all at great value and convenience. Wardrobe Refresh Sale is our strategic bi-annual event for our customers to shop for the latest summer trends. This year, we have expanded to a rich lineup of 650+ premium brands as we continue to see a demand for premium and luxury brands on Amazon Fashion. With our newly launched features like ‘wear it with' suggestions from top brands, and existing convenience features like ‘easy returns', ‘fast delivery', ‘no convenience fees' customers can enjoy effortless shopping experience on A.in.” said Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President, Amazon Fashion.

PIL announces new facility in Pithampur, MP
Spl Tribunal rips open illegality in construction of Hotel at Patnitop
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

