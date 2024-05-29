back to top
PIL announces new facility in Pithampur, MP
PIL announces new facility in Pithampur, MP

By: Northlines

Date:

Jammu Tawi: Pinnacle Industries Limited (PIL), 's leading integrated commercial vehicle seating & interiors company, announced its additional state-of-the-art facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, expected to be operational by Q4-FY25. This facility will primarily focus on the production of advanced ambulances and railway seating systems, marking a significant expansion in Pinnacle Industries' manufacturing capabilities and commitment to enhancing India's transportation infrastructure. Going forward, the facility will also additionally support the company's growing export .The new Pithampur plant is being designed to be one of India's very few sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing units. Pinnacle Industries Limited has integrated cutting-edge green technologies and practices to ensure minimal environmental impact. “We are excited to begin this new chapter in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh,” said Arihant Mehta, President of Pinnacle Industries Limited. “This plant will not just be a step forward for our company, but also a significant contribution to the local and the . We are proud to lead by example in sustainable manufacturing and workforce diversity.” Commenting on the new facility, Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “We are excited to announce the upcoming new manufacturing facility in Pithampur, which will play a crucial role in our expansion strategy. We have been present in Madhya Pradesh for 27 years and this will be our 4th plant in Pithampur. This facility will not only help us meet the increasing demand for high-quality ambulances and railway seating systems but also reinforce our position as a leader in the industry. We are committed to driving innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and contributing to the local economy through job creation and development.”

