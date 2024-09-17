back to top
Search
    IndiaWaqf Bill committed to preserve Waqf Properties, Parliament to Passed it in...
    India

    Waqf Bill committed to preserve Waqf Properties, Parliament to Passed it in coming days: Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was committed to the management and preservation of Waqf properties and would be passed in Parliament in the coming days.

    At a press conference held to mark 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's third tenure, Shah said the bill would also prevent the misuse of Waqf properties.

    The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the last month and referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further examination after opposition parties raised strong objections to certain provisions of the draft law.

    A government official said the bill was aimed at reducing conflicts and disputes. It also has provisions for setting up of a digital platform for online registration and monitoring of Waqf properties.

    Listing out the government's achievements in the first 100 days, an official said 63,000 tribal villages will be developed with an aim to improve the socio-economic status of five crore tribals.

    The official said the Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme has been extended to include waste pickers along with sanitation workers, promoting their social and economic empowerment.

    The official said Unique Disability Identification Cards have been issued to three lakh people with disabilities from Scheduled Tribes, including 1.17 lakh cards for individuals aged 60 years and above.

    The PM-SURAJ initiative has also been expanded to grant better access to subsidized loans for livelihood activities for Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and sanitation workers. The Eklavya Model Residential Schools have led to enrollment of over 1.23 lakh students in 405 schools.

    The government has also established 40 new schools and created smart classrooms in 110 schools for tribal students.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    SC’s no to PIL seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing coat, gown in summer
    Next article
    India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to typhoon-hit Myanmar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kejriwal to vacate official bungalow in coming weeks: AAP functionary

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 17: Outgoing chief minister Arvind Kejriwal,...

    Medics yet to take call on withdrawing ‘cease work’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Manoj Verma appointed new Kolkata Police chief Kolkata, Sep 17:...

    India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to typhoon-hit Myanmar

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 17: India on Tuesday sent a...

    SC’s no to PIL seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing coat, gown in summer

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CS takes stock of readiness of LA Complexes, renovation of MLA...

    Revamp recruitment, Scrutinize documents before Interview!

    PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Empowering India’s Artisans and Crafts