    India

    SC’s no to PIL seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing coat, gown in summer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Sept 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coat and gown in courts during summer, saying there has to be some dress code and they cannot wear ‘kurta-payjama', a traditional Indian outfit of a loose-fitting tunic.

    “Ultimately it is a matter of decorum. You should be properly attired. You have to wear something. You cannot argue in ‘kurta pajyama' or shorts and T-shirt also…,” said a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

    The bench, however, permitted lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who filed the PIL in his personal capacity, to submit a representation to the Bar Council of , the state bar councils and the Centre on the issue, saying they may take a decision on it.

    When Tripathi said lawyers may be exempted from wearing coat and gown during summer, CJI Chandrachud told him that the climate in Rajasthan is not similar to Bangalore and hence, let the respective bar councils take a decision on this.

    The bench said the petitioner can make a representation to the bar councils and the government for suitable amendments to the dress code.

    As the bench was not inclined to entertain the petition, Tripathi sought its permision to withdraw the PIL which was granted.

     

